Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Costa Rica host Honduras in a Matchday 6 showdown of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Keylor Navas of Costa Rica
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesKeylor Navas of Costa Rica

Costa Rica will face off against Honduras in a Matchday 6 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Costa Rica vs Honduras online in the US on Paramount+]

This matchup headlines the final day of CONCACAF Qualifiers, with two proud Central American programs—each boasting multiple World Cup trips—colliding in a true win-or-go-home showdown. Honduras enters knowing three points would keep them clear unless Haiti delivers a lopsided result.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica faces even tighter margins as only a victory keeps their campaign alive, with Haiti’s outcome determining whether they finish atop the group or slide into second. Every scenario funnels into the same reality: the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Advertisement

When will the Costa Rica vs Honduras match be played?

Costa Rica will receive Honduras this Tuesday, November 18, for Matchday 6 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Luis Palma of Honduras – Rich Lam/Getty Images

Luis Palma of Honduras – Rich Lam/Getty Images

Advertisement

Costa Rica vs Honduras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Costa Rica and Honduras will be available for viewers in the USA via Paramount+. 

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Nicaragua upset Honduras with a 2-0 win at the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Nicaragua upset Honduras with a 2-0 win at the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Honduras vs Haiti live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Honduras vs Haiti live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Video: Kieran Tierney, Kenny McLean score amazing goals vs Denmark to send Scotland to 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Video: Kieran Tierney, Kenny McLean score amazing goals vs Denmark to send Scotland to 2026 World Cup

Better Collective Logo