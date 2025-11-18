Where to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Costa Rica will face off against Honduras in a Matchday 6 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

This matchup headlines the final day of CONCACAF Qualifiers, with two proud Central American programs—each boasting multiple World Cup trips—colliding in a true win-or-go-home showdown. Honduras enters knowing three points would keep them clear unless Haiti delivers a lopsided result.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica faces even tighter margins as only a victory keeps their campaign alive, with Haiti’s outcome determining whether they finish atop the group or slide into second. Every scenario funnels into the same reality: the stakes couldn’t be higher.

When will the Costa Rica vs Honduras match be played?

Costa Rica will receive Honduras this Tuesday, November 18, for Matchday 6 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Luis Palma of Honduras – Rich Lam/Getty Images

Costa Rica vs Honduras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Costa Rica and Honduras will be available for viewers in the USA via Paramount+.