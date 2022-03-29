Costa Rica will face USMNT for the Matchday 14 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game in the US.

Costa Rica and USMNT will face each other this Wednesday, March 30 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

The first four teams of the final octagonal are already defined, and Costa Rica and the United States are within those four teams. However, it remains to be defined among the first four who will be the three that will go directly (one of them is already known, it will be Canada) and who will play the playoff. In this sense, the United States is the one with the best perspective, since in order not to be one of the qualifiers, it would have to lose by many goals and Mexico, in turn, would also win by a great difference against El Salvador.

Costa Rica have the opportunity to keep one of the three places for the next World Cup, although for that they would have to beat the United States and Mexico lose to El Salvador. And even that might not be enough depending on how many goals are scored, as Costa Rica is +3 on goal difference, and Mexico is +7.

Costa Rica vs USMNT: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 9:05 PM (ET)

Location: Costa Rica National Stadium, San Jose, Costa Rica

Live Stream: Paramount +

Costa Rica vs USMNT: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

Costa Rica vs USMNT: Storylines

The statistics between these two rivals are quite equal, since in a total of 41 games, the dominators, the United States, have won 19 times, only 3 more than Costa Rica. In addition, there were 6 draws. The last game between the two was on October 14, 2021 with a 2-1 victory for the Americans.

How to watch or live stream Costa Rica vs USMNT in the US

The game that Costa Rica will play against USMNT for the Matchday 14 of the Concacaf final octagonal can be watched in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: UNIVERSO, CBS Sports Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Costa Rica vs USMNT: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly United States are the favorite with 2.15 odds, while Costa Rica have 3.50. A draw would finish in a 3.00 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Costa Rica 3.50 Tie 3.00 United States 2.15

*Odds via BetMGM

