Mexico take on El Salvador at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Mexico and El Salvador meet in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team is ready to seal their spot. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial

It is unlikely that Mexico will lose their direct qualification to Qatar 2022, they have 25 points in the third sport of the standings with +7 Goal difference. While Costa Rica are in the 4th spot with +3 GD, the Ticos would have to score more goals to overcome Mexico's GD and steal that spot. That would be the scenario if Mexico and Costa Rica win their games.

El Salvador will close their participation in the qualifiers with a negative record of 2-4-7 and 10 points. El Salvador won only two games, one against Panama and the other against Honduras. If they had won 3 more games, they would be fighting today for a spot in the top five.

Mexico vs El Salvador: Date

Mexico and El Salvador play for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round on Wednesday, March 30 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team are big favorites at home, but anything could happen, although the outcome of this game doesn't really affect the standings of the other qualified teams or for qualifying for the world cup.

Mexico vs El Salvador: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mexico vs El Salvador at the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round, Mexico and El Salvador at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México on Wednesday, March 30, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com

