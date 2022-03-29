Jamaica take on Honduras at Independence Park in Kingston for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Jamaica vs Honduras: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

Jamaica and Honduras meet in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. This game will take place at Independence Park in Kingston. Two teams with bad records during the qualifiers are ready for one last game for honor. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Jamaica barely won a game during the qualifiers, but they drew another five games against Costa Rica, Canada, El Salvador twice and the United States. Three draws against teams that today are fighting for a direct place in Qatar 2022, at least that is something remarkable for Jamaica.

Honduras are the worst team in the qualifiers, but recently they lost a game 0-1 against Mexico at home. That game was played with little hope of stopping the Mexican attack, but in the end the Honduran defense did a good job.

Jamaica vs Honduras: Date

Jamaica and Honduras play for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round on Wednesday, March 30 at Independence Park in Kingston. The home team is likely to win this game as they have a more efficient offensive attack than the visitors and the home team's defense is superior.

Jamaica vs Honduras: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Jamaica vs Honduras at the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round, Jamaica and Honduras at the Independence Park in Kingston on Wednesday, March 30, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

