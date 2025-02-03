Trending topics:
Former FC Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o reveals the greatest soccer player of all time

Samuel Eto'o is a legend of African soccer, having been one of the most iconic players of his era while starring for important teams such as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan. The African legend made headlines by revealing who he believes is the greatest player in soccer history.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Samuel Eto'o salutes the crowd prior to the the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and US Salernitana at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on March 04, 2022 in Milan,
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesSamuel Eto'o salutes the crowd prior to the the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and US Salernitana at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on March 04, 2022 in Milan,

Samuel Eto’o is one of the most influential African players in soccer history, playing a pivotal role in one of FC Barcelona’s most successful eras. A standout performer under Frank Rijkaard, he shared the field with Ronaldinho and solidified his status as an elite forward. Having played alongside some of the game’s greatest legends, Eto’o weighed in on who he believes is the best soccer player of all time.

In a 2020 interview with Diario Marca, Samuel Eto’o was asked about FC Barcelona’s reliance on Lionel Messi that season. The African legend responded: ”It’s normal. Leo is the best player in the world and the best of all time. I’d always pick the team asking Messi who he wanted next to him, in his team. Every team in the world wants Messi. Then, you have to give him support. He can’t run like a 25-year-old kid anymore, although he does sometimes.

Samuel Eto’o had the opportunity to play with players like Ronaldinho, Andres Iniesta, Frank Lampard and Thierry Henry but still decided to choose Lionel Messi as the best player of all time. Samuel Eto’o thrived even under Pep Guardiola, despite it being his final season at Barcelona before the Catalan coach requested his transfer.

The African legend had the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi, delivering an outstanding season with 36 goals and 8 assists in 52 appearances. After departing Barcelona, he continued to shine at Inter Milan, where he accomplished the extraordinary feat of winning the treble. In doing so, he became the only player in history to achieve this milestone with two different clubs in consecutive seasons.

Lionel Messi (L) of Barcelona celebrates with Samuel Eto’o after scoring Barcelona’s first goal during the Primera Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Nou Camp stadium on March 10, 2007 in Barcelona, Spain.

Despite his historic run at FC Barcelona, Samuel Eto’o also played for Real Madrid

Samuel Eto’o took his first step into European soccer through Real Madrid, joining the club in the 1996-97 season from Kadji SA of the Cameroonian league. However, he initially played for Real Madrid B, the club’s second team, and was subsequently loaned out three times, to CD Leganes, RCD Espanyol, and RCD Mallorca.

Before being permanently transferred to Mallorca in 2004, Eto’o managed to make just seven appearances for Real Madrid’s first team but never had the chance to complete a full season with the club.

“I don’t have any problem with Real Madrid, they gave me the opportunity to dream of being a footballer, I didn’t have the chance to play at Real Madrid. I had success elsewhere and the Cule feeling came through,” stated Samuel Eto’o to Diario Marca.

Even though he did not have the chance to play for Real Madrid’s first team, Eto’o expressed gratitude to the club for giving him the opportunity to begin his career in European soccer. However, despite this appreciation, he openly declared himself a “Cule,” as he found success at FC Barcelona, where he was given the platform to showcase his pure talent on one of the best teams in the world.

