Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Wahda Abu Dhabi in 2025 international friendly?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a global icon that every fanbase eagerly anticipates seeing when his team, Al Nassr, travels to their region. Currently, Al Nassr are slated to clash with Wahda Abu Dhabi in an international friendly, sparking considerable excitement at the prospect of witnessing Ronaldo in action.

Ronaldo is likely to feature in the line-up for Al Nassr against Wahda Abu Dhabi, having traveled with the squad and been spotted training with them on Tuesday, according to reporters.

While there remains some uncertainty about his participation in today’s match against Wahda Abu Dhabi, fans are fervently hoping to see the Portuguese star on the pitch. Despite other notable players participating in this international friendly, Ronaldo’s presence is what truly captivates the audience.

With talents like Joao Felix, Marcelo Brozovic, and Sadio Mane, Al Nassr consistently generate significant buzz and excitement wherever they compete, and an international friendly is no exception.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC during the Saudi Pro League match.

Predicted starting XI for Al Nassr against Wahda Abu Dhabi

Assuming Ronaldo plays today, Al Nassr will have a complete roster available for this encounter. Stars including Mane, Felix, and Brozovic are expected to contribute as the team prepares to take on Wahda Abu Dhabi.

Predicted lineup for Al Nassr:

Goalkeeper: Krepski

Defenders: Al-Boushali, Simakan, Martinez, Ahmed

Midfielders: Brozovic, Al Khaibari, Felix

Forwards: Koman, Mane, Ronaldo

Is this Ronaldo’s last game in 2025?

Al Nassr’s 2025 schedule indicates that the team have numerous matches remaining, and Ronaldo is anticipated to participate in several of them. For instance, Al Nassr are slated to compete in three additional Saudi Pro League matches against Al-Najma, Al Okh-wood Club, and Al-Ettifaq.

Furthermore, they are scheduled to play their final Group Stage match in the AFC Champions League Two against Al-Zawraa Sport Club, with Al Nassr already having secured a spot in the next round. Since Ronaldo has yet to feature in any fixtures of this tournament, it’s possible that he may not be included in the squad for this game.

