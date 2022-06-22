In 2017 Neymar arrived at PSG to be the team's star player, however, he was never seen to be entirely comfortable on the team. Everything seems to indicate that French club officials want to sell him and a European giant would be interested in signing him.

In 2017 Neymar arrived at PSG from Barcelona in exchange for 222,000,000 euros. He was the big signing of the moment and the Parisian club were convinced that with the Brazilian on their roster, they would finally be able to win the UEFA Champions League. That did not happen.

Since he arrived at PSG, Neymar has won 13 trophies but failed to conquer the club's major objective. The Brazilian played 144 games, scored 100 goals, and provided 60 assists. However, the 30-year-old has never looked entirely comfortable playing for PSG.

Neymar missed several important matches due to injuries, something that began to annoy fans and officials. The 30-year-old player made it known that he desires to continue playing for PSG (he has a contract until 2025), however, the French club officials would be willing to sell him, and a European giant would be interested in signing him.

A European giant would be willing to sign Neymar

Neymar's future has been uncertain for months. In April, Sky Sports revealed that PSG had placed Neymar on their transferable list, and the price to let the Brazilian leave was 90 million euros. Then, after Kylian Mbappe's renewal, the 30-year-old's future was, once again, in doubt, and now PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has hinted that Neymar is not in the team's plans.

"Is Neymar part of the new project or not? We cannot talk about this in public because some players will arrive, and some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations", Al Khelaifi said. Aware of the situation, Juventus would be interested in signing the Brazilian.

La Vecchia Signora are working to sign Angel Di Maria, who became a free agent after not renewing his contract with PSG, and according to Sport, would like to join Neymar in their squad. The signing of the 30-year-old would comply with the request of Massimiliano Allegri, who after the departure of Paulo Dybala, has asked to improve the level of the team.

For Juventus to sign Neymar, the 30-year-old must be willing to take a pay cut. It has been reported by L'Equipe that he makes roughly €50 million a season in gross salary, something impossible for the Italian club to afford.