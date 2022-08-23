The mother of the 14-year-old autistic boy who had his cellphone smacked by the Manchester United star was not impressed when she spoke to CR7.

Almost five months after making unwanted headlines for smacking and destroying the phone of a 14-year-old autistic Everton fan, more details of the aftermath have come to light. After a defeat at Goodison Park last season the Portuguese superstar was not happy and instinct took over as he smacked the boy’s, identified as Jacob Harding, hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo would eventually be interviewed by police and would receive a ‘caution’ for his action. Informally the former Real Madrid player did apologize to the boy and offered to take him to Old Trafford to watch a Manchester United match.

Now the mother of Harding spoke to The Mirror and gave details of her conversation with CR7 and how she believed the soccer superstar to be an ‘arrogant’ person.

Sarah Kelly on Cristiano Ronaldo

Sarah Kelly stated that 'He asked me if I would like to come down and meet his family… He said, "I'm not a bad dad". I said to him, "I never said you were a bad dad". 'He said, "I had a terrible upbringing, I lost my dad". I said to him, "Everybody has a sob story Ronaldo, I lost my dad young, I've had cancer". 'He kept calling me Jack and didn't even know my name and I said, "My name is Sarah" and he said, "Oh, Sarah, I'm sorry".

“He never referred to Jacob by his name either, it was always "the boy". "I know the boy's got problems", he said. I told him, "He hasn't got a problem, he has a disability, you're the one with the problem".

Kelly ended by saying, 'most arrogant man I've ever spoken to' believes that Ronaldo 'got away with it'. Kelly is still contemplating taking more legal action against Ronaldo.