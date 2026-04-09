Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr accused by Al Ahli’s Galeno of being favored in SPL title race

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr gained significant ground in the title hunt Wednesday following Al Ahli’s controversial 1-1 draw against Al Fayha. In the wake of the result, Al Ahli’s Galeno took to social media to imply the Saudi Pro League is orchestrating a path for the Portuguese superstar to claim the trophy.

“Hand over the trophy, that’s what they want. They want to knock us out of the championship by any means necessary,” Galeno wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account. “They want to hand the trophy to one person. A total lack of respect for our club”.

While Galeno did not name anyone, his reference to handing the trophy to “one person” is widely viewed as a jab at Ronaldo. Al Nassr currently sit atop the table, and Ronaldo is still searching for his first official piece of silverware since joining the club.

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Inside the Al Ahli officiating controversy

The frustration stems from Al Ahli’s 1-1 draw with Al Fayha, a match defined by three separate penalty claims that went uncalled. Striker Ivan Toney also slammed the officiating, suggesting the decisions were “clearly influenced” by outside factors.

The tension reached a breaking point in the 98th minute when a VAR review failed to overturn a non-call on what appeared to be a blatant handball by an Al Fayha defender. Despite the review, the referee stood by his original decision, denying Al Ahli a potential game-winning opportunity.

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Following the match, Al Ahli issued a formal statement on X demanding a full review of match footage and communications between the officiating crew and the VAR room, while seeking a formal explanation for the controversial decisions.

Ronaldo closing in on first Saudi title

The stalemate leaves Al Ahli four points adrift of the top, while Al Nassr sit in first place with 70 points and a game in hand. Should Al Nassr defeat Al Akhdoud on Saturday, April 11, Ronaldo’s side would open up a five-point lead over second-place Al Hilal with just 18 points left to play for.

With six matches remaining (seven for Al Nassr pending Saturday’s result), Ronaldo is on the verge of ending his trophy drought in Saudi Arabia and securing his first official championship since his arrival in early 2023.