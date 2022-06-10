The Professional Footballers´ Association (PFA) unveiled the ideal team of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. Son, who won the Premier League's Golden Boot award, and Foden who won the PFA's Best Young Player Award, were left off the XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Salah in the best Premier League XI of the 2021-2022 season valued at €692m

The 2021-2022 Premier League season ended a few weeks ago. As usual, the English league did not disappoint, and it was not known until the last matchday which team would be crowned champion.

Manchester City and Liverpool fought head-to-head, and finally, the Citizens were crowned champions with a total of 93 points, one point more than the team managed by Jurgen Klopp, which finished the season with 92 points.

The Professional Footballers´ Association (PFA) unveiled the ideal team of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. The XI has a big surprise, Tottenham winger Son Heung-Min, who became the first Asian to ever win the Premier League's Golden Boot award, was left out of the PFA's Team of the Year. Phil Foden, who won the PFA's Best Young Player Award for the second consecutive year, was also left off the team. Who are the starting XI, and how much would the team cost?

The ideal XI of the 2021-22 Premier League season

The team lineup is 4-3-3 and is made up of six Liverpool players, three from Manchester City, one from Chelsea, and the remaining from Manchester United.

The goalkeeper is Alisson (Liverpool) with a market value of 60,000,000 euros. The line of four defenders is composed by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) of 80,000,000 euros, Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) with a value of 55,000,000 euros, Antonio Rudiger (former Chelsea, now Real Madrid player) priced at 35,000,000 euros, and Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) with a market value of 60,000,000 euros.

The three midfielders of the team are Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) with a price of 22,000,000 euros, Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) priced at 75,000,000 euros, and Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) of €90,000,000.

The team's strikers and goal scorers are Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), who is the team's most valuable player with a value of €100,000,000, Sadio Mane (Liverpool) with a market value of €80,000,000, and Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) priced at 35,000,000 euros.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Rudiger, Cancelo, Alcantara, Silva, De Bruyne, Salah, Mane, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Based on Transfermarkt's values, the team would have a worth of 692,000,000 euros.

In this context, Salah has won his second PFA Premier League Player of the Year award. The Liverpool player joins Ronaldo, Henry, Mark Hughes, Alan Shearer, Gareth Bale, and De Bruyne as the only stars to win the award more than once. In addition, he also won the Premier League's Golden Boot award.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo won Manchester United's player of the season award. The English club published, through a statement on its website, that the Portuguese striker won the trophy "Sir Matt Busby".