Zlatan Ibrahimovic chooses his top 3 greatest players of all time — and leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, known for his confidence and outspoken personality both on and off the pitch, has never shied away from sharing his views on the game and its greatest stars. Recently, the Swedish legend revealed his top three players in soccer history — a list that surprisingly left Cristiano Ronaldo out.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ibrahimovic explained why he chose those three names, backing his choices with thoughtful arguments. “In my opinion, Ronaldo ‘The Phenomenon’ Nazario — he was soccer. He’s the kind of player you want to imitate,” said Zlatan, referring to the Brazilian icon as his biggest inspiration.

“I’ll give the second position to Maradona. For me, he was a real one — he did everything with his heart, with his emotions,” Ibrahimovic added, placing the Argentine legend second while emphasizing the qualities he admires most.

“For the third, I’m going to say Messi. He’s won… I’m not sure there’s anything left for him to win,” Zlatan said, putting his former Barcelona teammate in third place. It’s a list that makes sense in the world of Zlatan — full of respect for the game’s greats but still surprising for its omission of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry during a Barcelona game.

Ibrahimovic’s long-standing rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo

One reason behind Ronaldo’s absence could be Ibrahimovic’s long-running rivalry with him. The tension between Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic was defined less by on-field clashes and more by a war of words — fueled by both players’ immense egos and unshakable self-belief.

Zlatan, famous for his bold statements, has often tried to downplay Ronaldo’s greatness, suggesting that while he succeeded in multiple leagues, Ronaldo’s achievements at Real Madrid and Juventus were made easier by the world-class players surrounding him.

Despite their rivalry, the two shared memorable on-field duels — especially in Serie A and international competitions. The most iconic came during the 2014 World Cup playoffs, when Ronaldo’s hat trick in the second leg eliminated Zlatan’s Sweden. Even then, Ibrahimovic showed respect for his rival, acknowledging the Portuguese star’s brilliance with a simple but meaningful gesture.

The mix of traits that define Zlatan’s idols

Looking at his selections, it’s easy to see why these three legends resonate with Ibrahimovic. He has often called Ronaldo Nazario his biggest role model, and despite his towering frame, Zlatan has shown flashes of the Brazilian’s flair and creativity inside the box. Maradona’s passion, grit, and touch of arrogance mirror Zlatan’s own mentality, while Messi represents the ultimate example of excellence and consistency — the kind of success every player dreams of achieving.

