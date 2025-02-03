Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he left Real Madrid, points to Florentino Perez’s role

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a storied career with top clubs worldwide, including Manchester United, Juventus, and now Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. However, it was at Real Madrid where he left an indelible mark, cementing his status as one of the greatest players in the sport’s history. Despite his success in the Spanish capital, his departure for Juventus in 2018 shocked many—and according to Ronaldo, club president Florentino Perez played a significant role.

In a recent interview on Amigos de Edu, Ronaldo revealed that tensions during negotiations ultimately led to his exit from Los Blancos. “I wanted a different stage in my life. My cycle there was already closed. I needed something different, a new motivation,” Ronaldo said.

He clarified that he did not feel worn out by the move but noted that Pérez’s conduct during the transfer was less than ideal. “No, I wasn’t worn out because the president agreed that I could leave. I had told him beforehand. But during the negotiations, he didn’t handle things well with me. That’s just how he is. After that, I couldn’t go back because I had already given my word to Juventus.”

Respect for Florentino Perez

Despite the tension surrounding his departure, Ronaldo expressed admiration and respect for Perez. “I appreciate Florentino a lot. He’s a great president, a serious person who treated me well. We achieved many great things together.”

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Real Madrid CF receives the Golden Boot award from president of Real Madrid CF Florentino Perez

Real Madrid: A place Ronaldo calls home

During the interview, Ronaldo fondly reminisced about his time in Madrid, a period he considers the pinnacle of his career. “Spain is my home. My kids grew up there, and their mentality is Spanish. My friends are there. I played many years at Real Madrid—it was probably where I was the happiest in football. Of course, I’ll always have Madrid in my heart. I’ve achieved many beautiful things there, left a legacy, and that doesn’t get forgotten.”

Ronaldo’s nine-year tenure at Real Madrid was filled with remarkable achievements, including five Champions League titles. He is widely regarded as the greatest player in the club’s illustrious history and the most iconic figure in the Champions League. His words serve as a reminder that while his soccer journey continues with Al Nassr, Madrid will forever be home to one of the sport’s all-time greats.