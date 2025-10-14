Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after Portugal’s draw with Hungary that delays 2026 World Cup qualification

Portugal came close to securing their qualification for the 2026 World Cup against Hungary, entering the match as favorites but seeing the result slip away in the final minutes. Even a brilliant performance from Cristiano Ronaldo was not enough to secure the win.

Ronaldo spoke out for the first time after the match, addressing the disappointment and adding tension to Portugal’s campaign. The Portuguese star took to social media, writing, “We are getting closer to our goal! Let’s go, Portugal!”

The draw leaves Portugal in a delicate position as they continue their push for World Cup qualification, highlighting the stakes for Ronaldo and his teammates in the remaining matches.

Portugal fell behind early in the match, but the response was immediate. The Hungarian defense held strong until Cristiano Ronaldo leveled the score in the 22nd minute, finishing off a precise pass from Nelson Semedo. Before halftime, the Portuguese captain struck again: in the 45+3’ minute, Nuno Mendes delivered a perfect cross from the left wing, and CR7, with his trademark finishing instinct, converted to put Portugal ahead 2-1. But a last-minute goal delays the qualification.

Ronaldo and a historic record during the match

Beyond the draw, Cristiano Ronaldo left his mark: his brace brought him to 41 goals in World Cup qualifiers and 948 official career goals, extending his record as the all-time top scorer in qualifiers. However, the match highlighted Portugal’s reliance on their captain to remain competitive, while defensive lapses allowed Hungary to snatch a valuable away point.

The draw keeps Portugal at the top of Group F but underscores the urgency of improving defensive solidity. CR7’s performance confirms his leadership, yet the team still needs greater collective consistency to secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

How Group F stands

With this draw, Portugal now has 10 points in Group F, ahead of Hungary with 5 points, but six points remain up for grabs in the final two matchdays. Ireland sits with 4 points, while Armenia has 3, leaving the final spots for World Cup qualification still very much open.