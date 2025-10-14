Trending topics:
soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after Portugal’s draw with Hungary that delays 2026 World Cup qualification

The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo reflected on the draw against Hungary, which left his team waiting to secure their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

By Emilio Abad

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
© Carlos RodriguesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

Portugal came close to securing their qualification for the 2026 World Cup against Hungary, entering the match as favorites but seeing the result slip away in the final minutes. Even a brilliant performance from Cristiano Ronaldo was not enough to secure the win.

Ronaldo spoke out for the first time after the match, addressing the disappointment and adding tension to Portugal’s campaign. The Portuguese star took to social media, writing, “We are getting closer to our goal! Let’s go, Portugal!”

The draw leaves Portugal in a delicate position as they continue their push for World Cup qualification, highlighting the stakes for Ronaldo and his teammates in the remaining matches.

Advertisement

Portugal fell behind early in the match, but the response was immediate. The Hungarian defense held strong until Cristiano Ronaldo leveled the score in the 22nd minute, finishing off a precise pass from Nelson Semedo. Before halftime, the Portuguese captain struck again: in the 45+3’ minute, Nuno Mendes delivered a perfect cross from the left wing, and CR7, with his trademark finishing instinct, converted to put Portugal ahead 2-1. But a last-minute goal delays the qualification.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Ronaldo and a historic record during the match

Beyond the draw, Cristiano Ronaldo left his mark: his brace brought him to 41 goals in World Cup qualifiers and 948 official career goals, extending his record as the all-time top scorer in qualifiers. However, the match highlighted Portugal’s reliance on their captain to remain competitive, while defensive lapses allowed Hungary to snatch a valuable away point.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking goals for Portugal to become World Cup Qualifiers all-time top scorer

see also

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking goals for Portugal to become World Cup Qualifiers all-time top scorer

The draw keeps Portugal at the top of Group F but underscores the urgency of improving defensive solidity. CR7’s performance confirms his leadership, yet the team still needs greater collective consistency to secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

How Group F stands

With this draw, Portugal now has 10 points in Group F, ahead of Hungary with 5 points, but six points remain up for grabs in the final two matchdays. Ireland sits with 4 points, while Armenia has 3, leaving the final spots for World Cup qualification still very much open.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Where to watch Portugal vs Hungary live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Portugal vs Hungary live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today, Oct. 14, for Portugal vs Hungary in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?
Soccer

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today, Oct. 14, for Portugal vs Hungary in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Where to watch Hungary vs Portugal live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Hungary vs Portugal live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Titans set to make bold offensive shift with Cam Ward following Brian Callahan’s exit
NFL

Titans set to make bold offensive shift with Cam Ward following Brian Callahan’s exit

Better Collective Logo