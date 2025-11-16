What happens if Hungary win, tie or lose vs Ireland today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Hungary are hosting Ireland today at the Puskas Arena in a crucial duel on the final matchday of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The home side has a strong chance to achieve direct qualification, while the visitors still hold possibilities of snatching the playoff spot from their opponents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hungary have a good opportunity to compete in a World Cup for the first time since 1986. They are currently second in the table with eight points, trailing Portugal’s 10 points. Hungary still have a pathway to both direct qualification and the playoffs.

Ireland, meanwhile, delivered a shocking result on the last matchday by defeating Portugal 2-0, denying Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates the chance to secure their World Cup ticket early.

Advertisement

That major home victory kept alive Ireland’s hopes of reaching a World Cup for the first time since 2002. They currently sit third in the table with seven points, holding possibilities for the playoffs and even an outside chance at direct qualification.

Advertisement

Troy Parrott scores against Portugal. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

What happens if Hungary beat Ireland?

If Hungary defeat Ireland, the outcome of the match between Portugal and Armenia will determine Hungary’s final position in the table. With a win, Hungary will need a defeat for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates to secure direct qualification, while a Portugal victory would see Hungary settle with a playoff spot.

see also What happens if Portugal win, tie or lose vs Armenia today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers finale?

What happens if Hungary and Ireland tie?

If the match ends in a draw, Hungary will secure second spot in Group F and therefore a place in the playoffs, regardless of the result in the Portugal vs Armenia match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Hungary lose to Ireland?

If Ireland manage to secure the victory on the road, then Hungary will be mathematically eliminated from the 2026 World Cup race. Ireland would then secure second place in the table, and if Portugal lose to Armenia, Ireland could even claim first place and direct qualification if they manage to surpass Portugal on goal differential.