Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking goals for Portugal to become World Cup Qualifiers all-time top scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make history at 40 years old. The Portuguese star scored the equalizer against Hungary, becoming the all-time leading scorer in World Cup Qualifiers.

After Portugal fell behind 1–0, Nelson Semedo broke into the box and found Ronaldo, who only had to tap the ball into an empty net. With that goal, the captain reached 40 career goals in World Cup Qualifiers, surpassing Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz to stand alone at the top of the all-time scoring list.

But that wasn’t the only gift Cristiano Ronaldo had for the fans at Lisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium. After a brilliant cross from Nuno Mendes, the Portuguese captain found himself unmarked at the far post to make it 2-1, reaching 41 goals in World Cup Qualifiers.

In addition to breaking new records, Ronaldo continues to extend his own with Portugal. The captain has now increased his tally as the national team’s all-time leading scorer to 143 goals and also remains the most-capped player in world soccer, with 224 international appearances.

Portugal closing in on 2026 World Cup qualification

Roberto Martinez’s Portugal side hasn’t officially secured its spot at the 2026 World Cup yet, but it’s getting very close. The team currently sits atop Group F with a perfect record after three wins, followed by Hungary with four points, Armenia with three, and Ireland with one.

If Portugal defeat Hungary in this match and Armenia fail to beat Ireland, Cristiano Ronaldo and company will officially clinch their ticket to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.