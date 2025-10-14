Cristiano Ronaldo makes history ahead of 2026 World Cup with new record Lionel Messi may no longer compete for

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make history even at the age of 40, reinforcing a remarkable legacy defined by both excellence and longevity. This time, the Portuguese legend achieved another milestone with Portugal in the buildup to the 2026 World Cup — one that Lionel Messi of Argentina can no longer compete for.

The Portuguese star scored the equalizer against Hungary, becoming the all-time leading scorer in World Cup Qualifiers. After Portugal fell behind 1–0, Nelson Semedo burst into the box and found Ronaldo, who calmly tapped the ball into an empty net.

With that strike, the captain reached 40 career goals in World Cup Qualifiers, surpassing Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz to stand alone at the top of the all-time scoring chart. And that wasn’t all.

True to his relentless mentality, Ronaldo didn’t settle for just one goal. Minutes later, after a pinpoint cross from Nuno Mendes, the Portuguese captain found himself unmarked at the far post and buried his second of the night — bringing his tally to 41 goals in World Cup Qualifiers.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Why Messi can no longer chase the record

With that brace, Cristiano Ronaldo extended his lead over Carlos Ruiz (39), Lionel Messi (36), Ali Daei (35), and Robert Lewandowski (32) at the top of the global ranking.

Messi can no longer challenge the Portuguese forward’s record, as he stepped away from World Cup Qualifiers duty with Argentina following his final appearance in Buenos Aires against Venezuela — a match in which he scored twice to end his qualifying career on a high note.

What’s next for Cristiano and Messi?

Ronaldo now remains focused on leading Portugal toward the 2026 World Cup while continuing his dominant form with Al-Nassr. Each match, each goal, and each record only strengthen the legacy of a player who refuses to slow down. At 40, the Portuguese captain continues to prove why he stands as one of the greatest icons in world soccer.

Meanwhile, Messi is preparing for what could be another World Cup run with Argentina — a remarkable achievement after lifting the trophy in Qatar 2022. Surrounded by a new generation of hungry, talented players, the Argentine legend is chasing yet another historic moment. And who knows — a final showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the world’s biggest stage would be a fitting chapter in their legendary rivalry.

