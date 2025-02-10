Cristiano Ronaldo faces strong criticism from former Liverpool player over latest remarks

Cristiano Ronaldo’s most recent interview has sparked major controversy, as several of his statements did not sit well with soccer fans and experts, who deemed them inappropriate. One of the most vocal critics was Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who played 739 games for the club. Carragher did not hold back, delivering a strong message in response to Ronaldo’s comments.

“It’s embarrassing…he’s one of the greats and he doesn’t have to do interviews every month to say it himself. All the interviews are pre-planned and you know the questions he will be asked. It’s ridiculous that he let his friends pressure him to say these things,” Jamie Carragher told Amazon Prime.

For Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in history, but he says it is embarrassing to be saying it in interviews as the fans are the ones who need to recognize it, not him stating it. Nevertheless, Cristiano is definitely on the top tier list of the greatest soccer players of soccer history.

Jamie Carragher did not hesitate to compare Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude to that of Lionel Messi when addressing questions about greatness: “I’ve seen Messi’s interviews and he always only talks about his family, his clubs past and present and the national team,” said Jamie on Amazon Prime, implying that Messi avoids self-promotion.

Jamie Carragher is seen presenting for CBS prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Manchester, England.

Interestingly, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele have publicly declared themselves the greatest players in history, while neither Messi nor Diego Maradona ever made such claims, demonstrating a different approach and respect for other soccer legends.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo earned the right to claim to be the best player in the history of soccer?

Even if many fans and soccer experts dislike Cristiano Ronaldo repeatedly declaring himself the greatest player in history, he has earned the right to do so. With 923 career goals, his evolution from an explosive left winger to a lethal striker has been remarkable. What’s even more impressive is that Cristiano scored more goals between ages 30-40 than he did from 20-30, proving his ability to adapt and evolve as a player.

Lionel Messi sent a strong message to Jamie Carragher after a criticism made by former Liverpool player

Despite openly admiring Lionel Messi’s game, Jamie Carragher once had a surprising exchange with the Argentine star. In 2021, after Messi signed with Paris Saint-Germain, Carragher criticized the move, suggesting it was not a smart decision by the French club. Shortly after, the former Liverpool defender revealed that Messi sent him a direct message on Instagram, calling him “Donkey” in response to his comments.

The unexpected exchange became a viral anecdote, proving that even the usually reserved Messi is not immune to criticism. At the time, Lionel Messi was already coming under constant criticism from Parisian fans and perhaps he did not take that criticism very well.

However, Jamie responded to him in a surprising way: “I absolutely love you, the best player of all time and compared to you I was a donkey. I accept that.” For Jamie it all remained an amusing anecdote.