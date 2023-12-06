Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher does his job on Sky Sports and in America on CBS Sports. He can be at times an insightful or cringe pundit. Carragher has recently revealed that even Lionel Messi himself was upset with him and sent him a private DM calling him a “moron”.

Messi even refused to partake in a CBS Sports segment once he signed with Inter Miami, according to the CBS Sports team, because Jamie Carragher was on the panel after Carragher criticizing PSG in the UEFA Champions League when Messi played in France.

Now Carragher was forced to answer back at Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola, after the Spanish manager took a jab at the television pundits over City’s recent dip in form.

Josep Guardiola vs Jamie Carragher

In a press conference the often-contained Guardiola did not mince words on those who give opinions on active soccer players and said of the new age pundits, “They know how difficult it is [to win the Premier League four times in a row]. Neville, Micah Richards… never, ever. And then Jamie Carragher didn’t win one once”.

The swipe at Carragher comes after the former England defender made his point about City having a difficult run. Carragher answered back by stating, “I think I’d have probably won one if Liverpool were owned by a nation state, and pushed the rules so far that the Premier League charged us 115 times!”.