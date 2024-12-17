Where to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks live in the USA: 2024 NBA Cup

Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks will face against each other in an exciting 2024 NBA Cup final. Fans can catch every moment of this high-energy matchup, from the opening tip to the final buzzer, with game times and streaming options available here.

[Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks live in the USA on Fubo]

The NBA Cup, a new tournament kicking off the season, is nearing its conclusion with the highly anticipated final match still ahead. Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to battle for the coveted title, with the Thunder emerging as slight favorites due to their impressive standing atop a competitive Western Conference.

Oklahoma City enter the final after dominating the Houston Rockets 119-96, while the Bucks faced a tougher semifinal challenge against the Atlanta Hawks. Despite being underdogs, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates are determined to pull off an upset and secure the championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks match be played?

Oklahoma City Thunder will face Milwaukee Bucks this Tuesday, December 17, in a 2024 NBA Cup final. The game will start at 7:30 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

see also NBA News: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's teammate in the Thunder makes something clear to Rockets' star

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA Cup matchup between Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks in the USA on Fubo. Other options: ABC.