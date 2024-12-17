Which players, coaches, and journalists voted for Lionel Messi to win FIFA The Best in 2024?

Real Madrid’s Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. took home the FIFA The Best award for 2024, leaving Inter Miami’s Argentine captain, Lionel Messi, outside the top five. Messi finished in sixth place in the final standings.
The FIFA The Best award is determined through a voting process that includes national team captains, coaches, and journalists from around the world. Now, the breakdown of votes that Lionel Messi received from captains, coaches, and journalists has been revealed.
Captains
- Anguilla – Germain Hughes
- Bangladesh – Sohel Rana
- Chile – Arturo Vidal
- Fiji – Roy Krishna
- Gibraltar – Liam Walker
- Italy – Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Laos – Bounphachan Bounkong
- Lesotho – Sekhoane Benedict Moerane
- Malta – Steve Borg
- Samoa – Andrew Setefano
- Solomon Islands – Javin Alick Lionel Messi
- Tahiti – Teaonui Tehau Lionel Messi
- Tunisia – Ali Abdi Lionel Messi
Coaches
- Argentina – Lionel Scaloni
- Cambodia – Koji Gyotoku
- Chile – Ricardo Gareca
- Colombia – Néstor Lorenzo
- Cook Islands – Tuka Tisam
- Dominican Republic – Marcelo Neveleff
- Ecuador – Sebastián Beccacece
- Fiji – Sherman Rob
- Korea DPR – Yong Nam Sin
- Kuwait – Juan Antonio Pizzi
- Malaysia – Pau Marti Vicente
- Mexico – Javier Aguirre
- Myanmar – Myo Hlaing Win
- Nigeria – Augustine Owen Eguavoen
- Tonga – Kilifi Solia Uele
- Uruguay – Marcelo Bielsa
- USA – Mauricio Pochettino
- Vietnam – Sang Sik Kim
Media
- Congo – Emmanuel Kaba
- Samoa – Vaelei Von Dincklage
- São Tomé and Príncipe – Suahills Dendê
*Developing story