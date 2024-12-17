Trending topics:
soccer

Which players, coaches, and journalists voted for Lionel Messi to win FIFA The Best in 2024?

The votes for the 2024 FIFA The Best nominees have been revealed, and fans are wondering: Which players, coaches, and journalists voted for Lionel Messi to win FIFA The Best?

Lionel Messi of Argentina, in the 50th anniversary special edition Adidas during the South American FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
© IMAGO / Sebastian FrejLionel Messi of Argentina, in the 50th anniversary special edition Adidas during the South American FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

By Gianni Taina

Real Madrid’s Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. took home the FIFA The Best award for 2024, leaving Inter Miami’s Argentine captain, Lionel Messi, outside the top five. Messi finished in sixth place in the final standings.

The FIFA The Best award is determined through a voting process that includes national team captains, coaches, and journalists from around the world. Now, the breakdown of votes that Lionel Messi received from captains, coaches, and journalists has been revealed.

Captains

  • Anguilla – Germain Hughes
  • Bangladesh – Sohel Rana
  • Chile – Arturo Vidal
  • Fiji – Roy Krishna
  • Gibraltar – Liam Walker
  • Italy – Gianluigi Donnarumma
  • Laos – Bounphachan Bounkong
  • Lesotho – Sekhoane Benedict Moerane
  • Malta – Steve Borg
  • Samoa – Andrew Setefano
  • Solomon Islands – Javin Alick Lionel Messi
  • Tahiti – Teaonui Tehau Lionel Messi
  • Tunisia – Ali Abdi Lionel Messi
Advertisement

Coaches

  • Argentina – Lionel Scaloni
  • Cambodia – Koji Gyotoku
  • Chile – Ricardo Gareca
  • Colombia – Néstor Lorenzo
  • Cook Islands – Tuka Tisam
  • Dominican Republic – Marcelo Neveleff
  • Ecuador – Sebastián Beccacece
  • Fiji – Sherman Rob
  • Korea DPR – Yong Nam Sin
  • Kuwait – Juan Antonio Pizzi
  • Malaysia – Pau Marti Vicente
  • Mexico – Javier Aguirre
  • Myanmar – Myo Hlaing Win
  • Nigeria – Augustine Owen Eguavoen
  • Tonga – Kilifi Solia Uele
  • Uruguay – Marcelo Bielsa
  • USA – Mauricio Pochettino
  • Vietnam – Sang Sik Kim

Media

  • Congo – Emmanuel Kaba
  • Samoa – Vaelei Von Dincklage
  • São Tomé and Príncipe – Suahills Dendê
Advertisement

*Developing story

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

ALSO READ

Vinicius wins The Best by FIFA: How many do Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo have?
Soccer

Vinicius wins The Best by FIFA: How many do Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Lions' Dan Campbell sends clear message to Jahmyr Gibbs about becoming RB1
NFL

Lions' Dan Campbell sends clear message to Jahmyr Gibbs about becoming RB1

Dibu Martinez wins The Best FIFA Goalkeeper: How many awards does the Argentine star boast?
Soccer

Dibu Martinez wins The Best FIFA Goalkeeper: How many awards does the Argentine star boast?

Neither Vinicius nor Mbappe: Lionel Messi's first vote for FIFA The Best 2024, revealed
Soccer

Neither Vinicius nor Mbappe: Lionel Messi's first vote for FIFA The Best 2024, revealed

Better Collective Logo