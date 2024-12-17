Which players, coaches, and journalists voted for Lionel Messi to win FIFA The Best in 2024?

Real Madrid’s Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. took home the FIFA The Best award for 2024, leaving Inter Miami’s Argentine captain, Lionel Messi, outside the top five. Messi finished in sixth place in the final standings.

The FIFA The Best award is determined through a voting process that includes national team captains, coaches, and journalists from around the world. Now, the breakdown of votes that Lionel Messi received from captains, coaches, and journalists has been revealed.

Captains

Anguilla – Germain Hughes

Bangladesh – Sohel Rana

Chile – Arturo Vidal

Fiji – Roy Krishna

Gibraltar – Liam Walker

Italy – Gianluigi Donnarumma

Laos – Bounphachan Bounkong

Lesotho – Sekhoane Benedict Moerane

Malta – Steve Borg

Samoa – Andrew Setefano

Solomon Islands – Javin Alick Lionel Messi

Tahiti – Teaonui Tehau Lionel Messi

Tunisia – Ali Abdi Lionel Messi

Coaches

Argentina – Lionel Scaloni

Cambodia – Koji Gyotoku

Chile – Ricardo Gareca

Colombia – Néstor Lorenzo

Cook Islands – Tuka Tisam

Dominican Republic – Marcelo Neveleff

Ecuador – Sebastián Beccacece

Fiji – Sherman Rob

Korea DPR – Yong Nam Sin

Kuwait – Juan Antonio Pizzi

Malaysia – Pau Marti Vicente

Mexico – Javier Aguirre

Myanmar – Myo Hlaing Win

Nigeria – Augustine Owen Eguavoen

Tonga – Kilifi Solia Uele

Uruguay – Marcelo Bielsa

USA – Mauricio Pochettino

Vietnam – Sang Sik Kim

Media

Congo – Emmanuel Kaba

Samoa – Vaelei Von Dincklage

São Tomé and Príncipe – Suahills Dendê

*Developing story