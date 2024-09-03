Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously imitates Lionel Messi on his YouTube channel

Cristiano Ronaldo’s talents extend beyond the football field. Recently, the Portuguese superstar launched a YouTube channel, offering fans a glimpse into a more personal and playful side of the Al Nassr forward. In a recent episode, Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, delivered a humorous imitation of Lionel Messi, showcasing their entertaining chemistry.

During the intense World Cup 2022 quarterfinal clash between Argentina and the Netherlands, Lionel Messi delivered one of the most memorable lines of recent times. After a heated encounter on the pitch, Messi was caught on camera telling Dutch forward Wout Weghorst to “Anda pa’ alla, bobo” (“Get out of here, you fool,”) a moment that has since become iconic among football fans.

This lines become a cultural touchstone, even catching the attention of Cristiano Ronaldo. In a recent YouTube Q&A with his partner, Ronaldo playfully incorporated Messi’s famous quote, adding a humorous twist to their interaction and showcasing the widespread impact of Messi’s memorable remark.

Cristiano continues to expand his YouTube presence

The explosive growth of Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel was almost predictable. Within just a few days, Ronaldo shattered numerous records, quickly establishing himself as a major player in the digital world. His new goal? To surpass the world’s top YouTubers in subscriber count and continue expanding his online influence.

In a recent press interview before Portugal’s upcoming Nations League fixtures, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al Nassr forward, shared he wants to ‘beat’ MrBeast on YouTube.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr before the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed at Al Awwal Park Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

CR7 discusses his future with Portugal’s national team

Following Portugal’s elimination from the last Euro, speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with the national team intensified. However, Ronaldo, the Al Nassr forward, has made it clear that he remains committed to representing his country and aims to continue as a starter whenever possible.

During a press conference before Portugal’s Nations League fixtures, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about his potential participation in the next World Cup set to be played in USA, Canada and Mexico. The former Real Madrid forward, however, preferred to stay grounded, emphasizing that he is “living in the moment” and focusing on the current challenges with his national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion on July 05, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany.