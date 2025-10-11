Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty for Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers: How many has Messi missed in 2025?

Cristiano Ronaldo had the chance to make history but couldn’t capitalize from the spot, missing a penalty for Portugal against Ireland in the World Cup Qualifiers. The miss left many wondering how Lionel Messi compares when it comes to penalties missed in 2025.

Ronaldo’s attempt was denied by Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, marking the Portuguese star’s third missed penalty of the year. In contrast, Messi has missed just once in 2025.

The Al Nassr captain previously failed to convert a penalty in his club’s 2–0 win over Raed Ozaybi in the Saudi Pro League, and again for Portugal during a 5–2 victory over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi’s lone miss came in Inter Miami’s 3–0 loss to Charlotte FC in MLS regular-season play. The Argentine has successfully converted two of his three penalties this year, while Ronaldo has scored eight of his 11 attempts.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a penalty against Caoimhin Kelleher. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s latest miss carried extra weight—it could have been the goal that made him the all-time leading scorer in World Cup Qualifiers history. For now, he remains tied with Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz at 39 goals each, but he still has three more World Cup Qualifying matches in 2025 to break that record.

Advertisement

see also Video: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty for Portugal vs Ireland at World Cup Qualifiers

Ronaldo and Messi in the race for 1,000 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remain the two players closest to reaching the historic 1,000-goal milestone — a mark no soccer player has ever achieved. Ronaldo appears to be leading the race, sitting at 946 career goals, while Messi follows with 884.

Advertisement

The two legends stand well ahead of the next active player on the list, Robert Lewandowski, who currently has 700 career goals, making it unlikely he’ll reach the four-figure mark.