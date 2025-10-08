Cristiano Ronaldo sets unprecedented milestone not even Lionel Messi achieved yet

Cristiano Ronaldo remains highly active in soccer at 40 years old, continuing to break records and set new milestones worldwide—not only on the field but also off it. The Portuguese star has recently achieved an incredible milestone that not even Lionel Messi has reached.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which lists the world’s wealthiest individuals based on their net worth, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first soccer player in history to reach billionaire status. The valuation factors in professional earnings, investments, and endorsements, estimating Ronaldo’s net worth at $1.4 billion.

During his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, Ronaldo had already accumulated significant wealth between 2002 and 2023, reportedly earning over $550 million. However, his net worth soared even further following his move to Al Nassr, where his financial success reached unprecedented levels.

With his initial contract at the Saudi club, Ronaldo reportedly became the highest-paid player in soccer history. After renewing his deal for two more years—reportedly worth over $400 million—he cemented his place as the first soccer player ever to amass such a fortune.

In addition to his lucrative salary, Ronaldo also received a 15% ownership stake in Al Nassr, as well as access to a private jet and a personal staff of 16 professionals during his stay in Saudi Arabia and tenure with the club.

What about Messi?

Lionel Messi has long been Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatest rival on the pitch, especially during their iconic years facing each other in the El Clasico battles between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Both superstars have shattered countless records and collected numerous titles throughout their illustrious careers — but off the field, no one comes close to matching Ronaldo’s financial success.

According to the Bloomberg report, Messi has earned more than $600 million in pre-tax salary over the course of his career, spanning his time with Barcelona and Inter Miami.

The report notes that the Argentine currently earns $20 million annually in guaranteed salary with Inter Miami in MLS — roughly one-tenth of Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent earnings.