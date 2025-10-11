Video: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty for Portugal vs Ireland at World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again chasing history with Portugal in their World Cup Qualifier match against Ireland. The Al Nassr striker needs just one goal to break a global record but squandered a golden opportunity to do so.

After Portugal were awarded a penalty for a handball inside the box, Ronaldo stepped up in search of the milestone goal that would make him the all-time leading scorer in World Cup Qualifying history. However, his shot went straight down the middle and was brilliantly saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.

Throughout the match, Cristiano remained highly active in attack, constantly looking for the goal that would set a new milestone in his storied career. In the first half, he came close with a powerful shot from outside the box that hit the post, while in the second half his best opportunity came from the penalty spot — but he failed to convert.

With the miss, the record for most goals in World Cup Qualifiers remains shared between Cristiano Ronaldo and Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz, both sitting at 39. The Portugal captain will get another opportunity to break the tie on October 14, when his side faces Hungary at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his chase for more records

At 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo shows no signs of slowing down. The Portuguese star already holds numerous records, including the title of all-time leading goal scorer in soccer history with 946 goals, and he now aims to become the first player ever to reach the 1,000-goal milestone.

He also remains the most-capped player in world soccer, with 223 international appearances, and the top goal scorer in international play with 141 goals. Ronaldo will have another chance to set a new world record on October 14 when Portugal faces Hungary.

If the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is unable to find the net in that match, he’ll still have two more opportunities during the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers — first against Ireland on November 13, and then at home against Armenia on November 16 — as he continues his quest to make even more history.