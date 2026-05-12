Video: Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected as Bento mistake prevents Al Nassr from securing SPL title

An unexpected mistake by Bento in the final play of the match denied Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo the chance to be crowned champions of the Saudi Pro League.

The title was practically served on a silver platter for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Only a handful of seconds were left for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates to be crowned champions; however, an unexpected mistake by Bento allowed the opponent to equalize, triggering an immediate reaction from the Portuguese star.

Al Hilal were met with an unexpected equalizer in the eighth minute of added time by the referee. A cross into the box that did not seem particularly dangerous led to the Brazilian goalkeeper colliding with a teammate, and the ball ended up going into his own net.

Stunned by the situation, CR7 did not hide his frustration and disbelief at having missed the chance to secure the title this matchday. Now, Al Nassr will have to wait one more round to try to be crowned champions of the SPL.

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What lies ahead for the squad of Jorge Jesus is a crucial clash against Damac FC. If it secures all three points, they will not depend on anyone else and will then be able to lift the long-awaited trophy.

ردة فعل الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو بعد نهاية المباراة 😔 pic.twitter.com/UHCxtb0UUJ — موسى (@MousaQi) May 12, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo still can’t be crowned champion

The 1–1 draw between Al Nassr and Al Hilal added suspense to the title race in the Saudi Pro League. Not only that, but it also denied Cristiano Ronaldo the chance to be crowned champion for the first time since joining this team.

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Since his arrival at the end of 2022, the Portuguese forward has still not been able to lift a trophy with his teammates. In August 2023, he did win the Arab Club Champions Cup, although this is not considered an official title.

What’s next for Al Nassr?

Frustration over not getting the result could turn into double joy next Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr FC could win two titles on the same day, if Al Hilal do not win their pending match and if the team of Jorge Jesus defeats Gamba Osaka in the Asian Cup final.

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