NBA News: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could sign record- breaking renewal with Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have kicked off 2025 in spectacular fashion, winning five of their last six games and maintaining their spot atop the NBA’s Western Conference. A key factor fueling the Thunder’s championship aspirations is the outstanding play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Averaging 31.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. In recognition of his stellar performance, the Thunder are reportedly considering offering him a record-breaking contract extension, solidifying his role as the franchise cornerstone.

According to Marc Stein’s information, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could sign a four-year renewal worth $300 million. This new extension would bring his salary to an impressive mark of 80 million for the 2030 season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has proven to be one of the best players in the NBA making him one of the favorite candidates to win the 2024 NBA MVP award.

This record-breaking extension serves as a powerful indicator of the NBA’s explosive financial growth over the past decade, driven by soaring television deals, global market expansion, and record-breaking revenues. Players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are now earning contracts that not only reflect their individual value but also the league’s thriving economic landscape. These mega-deals underscore the NBA’s ability to reward its stars while showcasing its evolution into one of the most lucrative and globally influential sports leagues.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander opens up on his chances of winning the 2024 NBA MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a leading candidate for this season’s MVP award, according to many experts. However, the Thunder star remains grounded about his chances: “MVPs are never won after 40 games. 40 more of these and yeah, sure,” stated the Thunder’s player.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts against the Chicago Bulls in the first half at the United Center on October 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Shai’s comments reflect his understanding that consistency is key in the MVP race, as the competition remains fierce with standout performances from players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. To solidify his case, Shai knows he must continue showcasing his full potential for the remainder of the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander responds to criticism of his playing style

Shai’s ability to draw fouls is one of the reasons for the Thunder’s strong performance. In an interview with The Thunder Wire, Shai stated the following: “In the past couple of years, I led the NBA in drives. So I think naturally, I’m going to get fouled on drives. Usually, you get fouled on drives more than jump shots. I think that’s just a natural part of the game. And then I learned a few tricks through the trade along my way. I’ve turned it into a skill a little bit. As far as what people say, I don’t really care. As long as it’s efficient offense and my team wins, I’ll get it done.”

For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, his playing style naturally leads to drawing fouls, a skill he fully embraces. Unbothered by criticism, Shai remains focused on helping his team succeed, knowing that every trip to the free-throw line contributes to the Thunder’s performance.