The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar wants out of the Red Devils and is looking for a new club, LaLiga could be a destination.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Man Utd, LaLiga executive would be excited to have him back

What will become of Cristiano Ronaldois a question on the minds of all soccer fans around the world. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants no part of Manchester United and is looking to move, with reports ranging from a return to Serie A to a possible move to LaLiga.

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked to Bayern Munich, but the club heads have nixed the deal citing while they respect Ronaldo, “he does not fit our club model”. Few clubs with the aspirations Ronaldo seeks rarely do. Cristiano Ronaldo would like to land on a club that has championship aspirations and can make noise in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo has also been rumored to be heading to Atletico Madrid, but fans of both Madrid clubs have called outrage over the move. Ronaldo is known almost worldwide strictly for being associated with Real Madrid.

Javier Tebas on a possible return for Cristiano Ronaldo to LaLiga

LaLiga suffered greatly with the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as the league had the two biggest soccer stars in the world. Even Real Madrid 's non-signing of Kylian Mbappé hurt LaLiga to enhance its product.

"I would like to see Cristiano Ronaldo in LaLiga again," Tebas told reporters on Wednesday. "Whether it is feasible or not for Atletico Madrid, I do not know. There would have to be some player departures if they wanted to [sign him]. To sign a player of that level, you must make room [financially]."

Tebas has been very strict on financial fair play in LaLiga as he hopes clubs will avoid the financial ruin Barcelona was left in for overspending. For Ronaldo, time is running out on finding a new club, all signs point that the former Juventus star will stay in Europe.