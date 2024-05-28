Cristiano Ronaldo set more records in the Saudi Pro League season finale with Al Nassr and made sure to celebrate it on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo made more history on Monday by scoring a brace for Al Nassr against Al Ittihad in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season finale, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer while setting multiple records.

With 35 goals this term, the Portuguese superstar broke the record for the most goals by a player in a single season in Saudi Arabia, surpassing the 34 scored by Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah in 2018-19, also for Al Nassr.

On top of that, Ronaldo became the first player ever to win the Golden Boot across four different leagues. That’s why it was only fitting that CR7 celebrated these feats with his usual swagger on social media.

“I don’t follow the records, the records follow me,” Ronaldo wrote on X (formerly Twitter) along with a picture that highlights his record for the most goals in a Saudi Pro League campaign.

Ronaldo’s impressive numbers to win yet another Golden Boot

At 39, Ronaldo continues to defy Father Time as he put up astonishing numbers for Al Nassr this season. Apart from his 35 goals in 31 games, he provided 11 assists, carrying his side throughout the year.

Ronaldo’s prolific campaign in Saudi Arabia adds to his collection of Golden Boots, as his cabinet already featured the Premier League Golden Boot for the 2007-08 season as well as three LaLiga Pichichi Trophies and a Serie A Capocannoniere prize for the 2020-21 term with Juventus.

Considering all games across all competitions, Cristiano finished the 2023-24 with an impressive 50 goals in as many games. It wasn’t enough for Al Nassr to finish atop the league standings, but the club would’ve had 35 less points without Ronaldo’s contribution.

Since his arrival in Riyadh in January 2023, the Sporting CP product has found the net on 62 occassions in 68 appearances across all tournaments for Al Nassr. Needless to say, Ronaldo still has enough left in the tank to make history in Saudi Arabia.