Croatia vs Spain: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Croatia will play against Spainthis Sunday, June 18 for the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League final game of League A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Croatia vs Spain online free in the US on Fubo]

It’s the UEFA Nations League final, and the fans are preparing for what will undoubtedly be an intense and demanding game. On one hand, it will be Spain, a team that has achieved two remarkable victories in its last two Nations League games. The first one came against Portugal, scoring the winning goal in the 88th minute and taking the top position from the Portuguese.

The second triumph occurred in the semifinals against Italy, where they again scored the winning goal at the 88th minute. Now, they are aiming for another remarkable accomplishment against a team that is in excellent form. Croatia defeated the Netherlands in the semifinals, thanks to the outstanding performance of Luka Modric, and they are now seeking to replicate that exceptional performance in the final.

Croatia vs Spain: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 19)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 19)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (June 19)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 19)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 19)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (June 19)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (June 19)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (June 19)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: VTM, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: SporTV, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, Canals Globo

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia, Nova TV

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe, Molotov, Free, L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, RTL

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV

India: JioTV, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: K-Vision, RCTI+, MNC Soccer Channel, RCTI

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, Channel 4

Israel: Sport 1, 5Sport, Sport 4

Italy: RaiPlay, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, RAI 1, SKY Go Italia, SMtv San Marino

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro SuperSport 5

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Football, NPO 1, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Philippines: RCTI+, Premier Sports

Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP 1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es, TVE La 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF two, TRT Spor, RTS 2, RTS Sport, RTL, DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Channel 4

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, VIX+.