Croatia will play against Spainthis Sunday, June 18 for the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League final game of League A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It’s the UEFA Nations League final, and the fans are preparing for what will undoubtedly be an intense and demanding game. On one hand, it will be Spain, a team that has achieved two remarkable victories in its last two Nations League games. The first one came against Portugal, scoring the winning goal in the 88th minute and taking the top position from the Portuguese.
The second triumph occurred in the semifinals against Italy, where they again scored the winning goal at the 88th minute. Now, they are aiming for another remarkable accomplishment against a team that is in excellent form. Croatia defeated the Netherlands in the semifinals, thanks to the outstanding performance of Luka Modric, and they are now seeking to replicate that exceptional performance in the final.
Croatia vs Spain: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (June 19)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 19)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (June 19)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 19)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 19)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (June 19)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (June 19)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (June 19)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: VTM, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: SporTV, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, Canals Globo
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia, Nova TV
Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe, Molotov, Free, L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, RTL
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV
India: JioTV, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony LIV
Indonesia: K-Vision, RCTI+, MNC Soccer Channel, RCTI
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, Channel 4
Israel: Sport 1, 5Sport, Sport 4
Italy: RaiPlay, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, RAI 1, SKY Go Italia, SMtv San Marino
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro SuperSport 5
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Football, NPO 1, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Philippines: RCTI+, Premier Sports
Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP 1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es, TVE La 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF two, TRT Spor, RTS 2, RTS Sport, RTL, DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Channel 4
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, VIX+.