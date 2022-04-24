Cruz Azul play Atletico San Luis for the Matchweek 16 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cruz Azul are ready to play against Atletico San Luis in Matchweek 16 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on April 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). The visitors are eager to win another game to climb a little higher in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Cruz Azul are only two games away from reaching the Liga MX playoffs, the team won a recent game against Queretaro on the road and before that victory Cruz Azul lost against Chivas 0-1 at home. Until now Cruz Azul are in the 5th spot of the standings.

Atletico San Luis are in the 10th spot of the standings with a recent victory against Pumas UNAM 2-0 at home, but the team has not won an on the road game since February 26 of this year, the most recent result on the road. it was a defeat for them.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis: Storylines

Cruz Azul have a guaranteed spot to play in the 2022 Clausura Tournament playoffs they have a winning record and the team won a recent game against Queretaro 1-0 on the road. But Cruz Azul has not won at home since April 2, on that occasion they won against Atlas 1-0 but the next game at home was a loss against Guadalajara 0-1 on April 16, 2022.

Atletico San Luis must avoid losing this game and the next one, otherwise they could miss out on the playoffs and reclassification. The record of the last five games of Atletico San Luis is good with three wins, one draw and one loss against Necaxa 2-4 on the road.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis: Predictions And Odds

Cruz Azul are favorites to win this game with 1.87 odds that will pay $187 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong attack game but the visitors are ready to win. Atletico San Luis are underdogs with 4.40 odds. The draw is offered at 3.20 odds and totals at 2.5 odds. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Cruz Azul 1.87.

BetMGM Cruz Azul 1.87 Draw / Totals 3.20 / 2.5 Atletico San Luis 4.40

* Odds via BetMGM.