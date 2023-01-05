Tigres UANL will visit Santos Laguna in what will be the Matchday 1 f the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

For the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, Santos Laguna will play against Tigres UANL. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament will begin and along with it the illusions of all the teams that seek to become the new champions begin. And from the Corona Stadium in Coahuila one of the most interesting duels that this initial Matchday will have will be played.

And it will be an interesting duel because two of the teams that had the best performance in the regular phase of Apertura 2022 will play. Santos Laguna finished 3rd and Tigres UANL, 5th. However, both teams lost in the quarterfinals and of course this year they will seek to go further.

Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL: Date

This game for the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL will be played at the Corona Stadium this Sunday, January 7 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL

This Matchday 1 game of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes.

