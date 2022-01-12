Cruz Azul and Juarez will face each other for Matchday 2 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Cruz Azul will host Juarez at Estadio Azteca for Matchday 2 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Both teams are coming to this game after kicking off their campaigns with victories against Club Tijuana (2-0) and Necaxa, respectively. You can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

Matchday 1 was a test for Cruz Azul, who are starting the campaign with a long list of changes and additions to their roster during the weekend. However, Juan Reynoso’s men responded with confidence, including new key signings such as Erik Lira and Carlos "Charly".

Meanwhile, Juarez defeated Necaxa 2-1 with a brace from Diego Rolán. After a disappointing season, in which the team finished in the 14th spot of the Liga MX table, they would like to extend their good start this season. Here, check out when and how to watch this match in the US.

Cruz Azul vs Juarez: Date

Cruz Azul and Juarez will face each other for the 2022 Liga MX Clausura on Saturday, January 15 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The hosts are the favorites to get their second win of the tournament at home.

Cruz Azul vs Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cruz Azul vs Juarez at the 2022 Liga MX Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Clausura, Cruz Azul and Juarez at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday, January 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV. Other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.