It's time for the elimination rounds in Liga MX Apertura 2022. Cruz Azul will host Leon with a spot for the Quarterfinals on the line and here is all the information you need to know including the date, time and TV Channel to watch. This highly anticipated matchup in the Liguilla playoffs will be available to see on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US.

Cruz Azul have lived a rollercoaster this tournament. A 7-0 humiliation against archrival Club America, the firing of manager Diego Aguirre, the arrival of an interim coach such as Raul Gutierrez, the possibility to advance directly to the Quarterfinals and, in the end, La Maquina will have to face the playoff known as Repechaje. Considering the crisis at the beginning of the season, only two wins after ten matches, many fans would have signed this scenario. All or nothing in one game.

On the other side, Leon has been a disappointment under manager Renato Paiva but, amazingly, they're still alive in the hunt for the championship. A few weeks ago, on Matchday 16 of Liga MX Apertura 2022, Leon visited Cruz Azul and lost 2-1 with a spectacular comeback from La Maquina scoring goals on minutes 82' and 90+2' to secure the victory.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Date

Leon will visit Cruz Azul in a single-elimination game as part of the playoffs stage (Repechaje) in Liga MX Apertura 2022 on Saturday, October 8 at 10:15 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Azteca, home of La Maquina in Mexico City. If the match ends in a draw, the winner will be determined by a penalty shootout.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon in the US

Cruz Azul against Leon, one of the best matchups in the most anticipated playoffs stage known as the Repechaje in Liga MX Apertura 2022, will be available to watch or stream live for the US. Options to watch the game in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.