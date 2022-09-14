In a crucial game in Matchday 16 of Liga MX Apertura 2022, Cruz Azul will try to keep their season alive against Leon. Here you will find the match preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

After last weekend’s win against Mazatlan, Cruz Azul is still alive in the hunt for the finals and the famous Liguilla. That 2-0 victory at Azteca Stadium means Raul Gutierrez’s team is in control of its own destiny even after such an irregular Liga MX Apertura 2022. Although right now Cruz Azul is in the outside look, with 15 points in the 13th spot of the table, three wins to close out the season and they’ll be in the finals. The remaining rivals for La Maquina are Leon, Pumas UNAM and Chivas.

Meanwhile, Leon seemed to be eliminated from contention a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, thanks to the competition format in Liga MX, three wins in their last four matches (Atlas, Juarez and Tigres) sent Renato Paiva’s team to the Top 10 of the table with a great chance to qualify for the finals. In their remaining three games of the calendar, the great news for Leon is that they can eliminate two direct rivals (Cruz Azul and Tijuana) and the Panzas Verdes also get to face the worst team of the season: Queretaro. That means Leon is very close to the final stage of Apertura 2022.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Match Information

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Time: 8 PM (ET).

Location: Azteca Stadium. Mexico City, Mexico.

Live Stream: VIX+.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Storylines

Two of the last three matches remaining for Cruz Azul are at home in something that should be a huge advantage in their fight for a spot in the finals. Still, the team has been very irregular at Azteca Stadium with three wins, three losses and a draw. Another big issue for La Maquina is that they are the worst defense in the tournament after receving 31 goals in 14 games. Goal average might be crucial to clinch a berth in the Liguilla.

Leon are in an undeniable hot streak: 9 points of the last 12 available. Last season, in Clausura 2022, Cruz Azul won 1-0 as visitors against the Panzas Verdes with a goal from Uriel Antuna. On Apertura 2021, Leon took the victory 1-0 at Azteca Stadium thanks to an own goal from Ignacio Rivero. The tendency seems to favor the visitor team when these two clubs face each other in recent months.

This Matchday 16 game of Liga MX Apertura 2022 between Cruz Azul and Leon will be broadcast in the United States through VIX+.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Cruz Azul are slight favorites at home with +125 in the moneyline. Leon are +200 as the underdog and the draw is set at +240.