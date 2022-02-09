Cruz Azul and Necaxa will face each other for Matchday 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Cruz Azul will host Necaxa for round 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. La Máquina will try to stay undefeated in the tournament, while the visitors need a victory to climb positions in the standings. Here, check out when and how to watch this match in the US.

The hosts are currently third on the league table, with 10 points, the same amount as leaders Puebla and second-placed Atlas. Cruz Azul won their last match against Leon with the solitary goal of Uriel Antuna at the 30th minute of the match.

Meanwhile, Necaxa haven’t had a good start in the championship, having only one win and three losses so far. On Matchday 3, they defeated Santos Laguna 4-1 but then were defeated 3-1 by Pachuca at home. They are 14th in the standings.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Date

Cruz Azul and Necaxa will meet each other on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Estadio Azteca. The last time they faced each other took place in August 2021, with La Máquina winning 2-1 as visitors.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Cruz Azul vs Necaxa

The match between Cruz Azul and Necaxa for Matchday 5 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to be played on Saturday, February 12, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.