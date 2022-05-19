Crystal Palace and Manchester United clash at Selhurst Park, London, in the 38th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US and Canada.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream free 2021-22 Premier League season

Crystal Palace and Manchester United will face each other at Selhurst Park (London) in the 38th round and final match of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US and Canada. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial), also if you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN.

Crystal Palace have had a great season. With one game left to play, the team led by Patrick Vieira has already surpassed the points it achieved last season (44). The Eagles are currently in 13th place in the standings with 45 points and have no chance of relegation. Before facing Manchester United, Crystal Palace will play against Everton.

On the other hand, The Red Devils are not going through their best moment. Many changes are expected at the club for next season. The new coach, Erik ten Hag, will have a lot of work ahead of him. Manchester United have failed to fulfill their main objective, which was to qualify for the 2022-2023 Champions League. United are in sixth place in the standings with 58 points and will face Crystal Palace after being defeated by Brighton 4-0.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Date

Crystal Palace and Manchester United will meet at Selhurst Park on Sunday, May 22, in the 38th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV Channels in the US and Canada to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

The match to be played between Crystal Palace and Manchester United in the 38th round and final match of the 2021-2022 Premier League season will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.