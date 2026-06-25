What is Curacao’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Ivory Coast today?

Curacao and Ivory Coast meet in their final Group E match at the 2026 World Cup. Here’s how their latest FIFA rankings compare before kickoff.

Curacao and Ivory Coast meet at Philadelphia Stadium today to conclude their Group E campaigns at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with qualification implications still hanging in the balance. A win, tie or loss by Curacao or Ivory Coast will have different effects in the group.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Curacao sit No. 81 in the world with 1,299.41 points. Meanwhile, the African side enters the match in a favorable position, Curacao remain alive after a resilient performance on Matchday 2.

Ivory Coast arrive needing a positive result after suffering a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Germany on Matchday 2. Curacao, meanwhile, recovered from a 7-1 loss to Germany by earning a scoreless draw against Ecuador, thanks largely to goalkeeper Eloy Room, whose 15-save performance matched a World Cup record.

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How does Curacao’s FIFA ranking compare to Ivory Coast?

Curacao enter the match ranked 81st in the FIFA standings, while Ivory Coast occupy the 30th position with 1,551.71 points. Despite the ranking gap, the Caribbean nation has shown resilience throughout the tournament and remain mathematically alive heading into the final matchday.

Leandro Bacuna #10, Eloy Room #1, Jurien Gaari #3 and Armando Obispo #18 of Curacao line up. Francois Nel/Getty Images

The difference of more than 250 ranking points highlights the contrast in international pedigree between the two nations, yet the World Cup has already delivered several surprises.

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Which players could make the difference?

Ivory Coast will once again look to Amad Diallo for attacking inspiration. The Manchester United winger scored the winning goal against Ecuador and has been one of the team’s most dangerous players throughout the tournament.

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For Curacao, much of the spotlight remains on Eloy Room after his heroic display against Ecuador. The team will also rely on the creativity of Tahith Chong and the experience of the Bacuna brothers as they attempt to produce another surprise result and keep their World Cup dream alive.