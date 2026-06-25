2026 World Cup Group E final standings after Ecuador defeat Germany and Ivory Coast beat Curacao

Group E has come to an end at the 2026 World Cup, as the final standings are now set in stone and the teams advancing to the round of 32 have been confirmed.

Entering the final matchday of the 2026 World Cup’s group stage, only one team had secured its final place in Group E’s standings. That was none other than Germany, who had clinched first place with their victory over Ivory Coast. Thus, as they took on Ecuador, they had nothing on the line. As for Ivory Coast and Curacao, they were both playing for their lives.

After passionate group finales at New York–New Jersey Stadium and Philadelphia Stadium, everything is set in Group E. Despite a shocking loss against Ecuador, Germany finished in first place with a total of six points and a whopping +7 goal difference. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast‘s win over Curacao was enough for the Elephants to hold on to second place in Group E, punching their ticket to the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

For the first time in the country’s history, Ivory Coast, whose FIFA abbreviation is “CIV,” are through to the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup. The saying has materialized: There are elephants in the room, and the rest of the world must address them.

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Are Ecuador through to the round of 32?

As for Ecuador, they completed the miracle by defeating Germany 2-1, and they are officially through to the next round. La Tri have four points and are guaranteed to rank among the eight best third place teams. Even in a worst-case scenario, Ecuador would be the eighth-best team to finish third in a group. Thus, they are through to the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years.

Kai Havertz of Germany.

Ecuador will return to their camp in Columbus from the City That Never Sleeps, but they will be getting no sleep as they celebrate an incredible accomplishment in the 2026 World Cup. With four points, Ecuador have advanced to the round of 32 as one of the best third-place teams. Still, they must wait to learn who their next rival will be in the World Cup.

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Group E final scores

Ecuador delivered one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 World Cup, taking down Germany in East Rutherford. Only a win could keep Ecuador alive, and that’s exactly what Sebastian Beccacece’s team accomplished. Against all odds, after enduring criticism from all sides, Ecuador pulled off the miracle and are in the round of 32.

As for Ivory Coast, they barely broke a sweat in defeating Curacao 2-0 in Philadelphia. The Elephants took care of business and secured second place in Group E, meaning Ivory Coast’s next opponent will be whoever finishes second in Group I. Curacao are out of the 2026 World Cup with their loss to Ivory Coast, and their first World Cup appearance has officially come to an end.

Contrary to all forecasts heading into the game, and somewhat surprisingly, of the three teams to advance from Group E, it was Germany (who won the group) that left the most confusing impression and appear to have the most work to do going forward.

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Final Group E standings