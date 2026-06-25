Are Curacao out of the 2026 World Cup after loss to Ivory Coast?

Curacao close out their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 2–0 defeat to Ivory Coast, ending their group‑stage run in their final match in Group E.

Curacao saw their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign come to an end after a 2-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in the final Group E match. The result officially eliminated the Caribbean nation from the tournament.

Ivory Coast took control early through Nicolas Pépé, who opened the scoring in the 7th minute after cutting inside and curling a left‑footed shot into the top corner from an Ibrahim Sangaré assist. The winger struck again in the 64th minute with an almost identical finish, completing his brace and strengthening Côte d’Ivoire’s hold on the match.

The victory lifts Ivory Coast to six points, enough to finish second in Group E regardless of the outcome between Germany and Ecuador. Curacao, meanwhile, finish their first-ever World Cup appearance at the bottom of the World Cup Group E final standings after collecting just one point from three matches.

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What does the result mean for Curacao?

Although Curacao’s World Cup adventure ends in the group stage, the Caribbean side produced memorable moments during their tournament debut. Following a difficult 7-1 loss to Germany, Dick Advocaat’s team responded with a resilient scoreless draw against Ecuador, highlighted by Eloy Room’s remarkable 15-save performance.

Players of Curacao pose for a team photograph. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

How did Ivory Coast secure qualification?

The Elephants entered the final matchday knowing that a victory would guarantee their place in the knockout stage without relying on any other result. They delivered exactly that, controlling the match after Pépé’s early strike and managed the game effectively to preserve the clean sheet, with the winger later adding a second to seal the win.

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