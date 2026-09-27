Norway vs Portugal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 27, 2026

Norway host Portugal at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo for a Matchday 2 clash in the UEFA Nations League League A. With both sides beginning Group A4 play, here is how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Norway vs Portugal Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Sunday, September 27, 2026 Time 2:45 AM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Norway vs Portugal in the USA

Norway vs Portugal will be available in the United States through Fubo and ViX.

Can I watch Norway vs Portugal for free?

Fubo‘s official Norway vs Portugal page currently advertises the match with the message “Try for free – cancel anytime”. The platform currently describes a five-day free trial as typically available for new customers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Norway and Portugal meet at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on September 27 for Matchday 2 of League A, Group A4 in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League. The group also includes Denmark and Wales, meaning the opening international window immediately puts the four teams into direct competition for the two places that lead to the League A quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match (Source: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Portugal enter the competition as the defending Nations League champions, having won the 2024/25 edition, but they arrive with a new coach. Jorge Jesus replaced Roberto Martinez in July following Portugal’s 2026 World Cup exit and will take charge of his first Nations League campaign with the national team. Jesus’ first squad includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Vitinha and Rafael Leao.

Norway also arrive after a memorable World Cup campaign. Stale Solbakken‘s team reached the quarter-finals at the 2026 World Cup, their best-ever finish at the tournament, before losing 2-1 to England after extra time. Erling Haaland scored 16 goals during Norway’s World Cup qualifying campaign and enters the Nations League as the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 19 goals.

Advertisement

What time is the Norway vs Portugal match?

The Norway vs Portugal match kicks off on Sunday, September 27, at 2:45 PM ET. UEFA lists the fixture for 8:45 PM CET/local European scheduling time, with Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo hosting the game.