Cyprus vs Spain: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in your country

Cyprus will host Spain at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol as part of the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

[Watch Cyprus vs Spain online free in the US on Fubo]

Cyprus no longer have the possibility of advancing to the UEFA Euro 2024 after a disastrous campaign in the qualifiers. Seven defeats in seven matches with two goals scored and 25 against. Now, they face a world power.

Meanwhile, Spain achieved the objective and have qualified for the continental tournament. Despite a shaky start with a loss in Scotland, Luis de la Fuente and his players responded with four consecutive victories and will be one of the favorite teams to lift the trophy in Germany next year.

Cyprus vs Spain: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2 PM

Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 11 PM

Belgium: 6 PM

Brazil: 2 PM

Canada: 12 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6 PM

Cyprus: 7 PM

Denmark: 6 PM

Egypt: 7 PM

France: 6 PM

Germany: 6 PM

Ghana: 5 PM

Greece: 7 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 5 PM

Israel: 7 PM

Italy: 6 PM

Jamaica: 12 PM

Kenya: 8 PM

Malaysia: 1 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 11 AM

Morocco: 6 PM

Netherlands: 6 PM

New Zealand: 6 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 6 PM

Norway: 6 PM

Philippines: 1 AM (Friday)

Poland: 6 PM

Portugal: 5 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8 PM

Serbia: 6 PM

Singapore: 1 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 7PM

Spain: 6 PM

Sweden: 6 PM

Switzerland: 6 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 5 PM

United States: 12 PM (ET)

How To Watch Cyprus vs Spain in your Country

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia

Cyprus: RIK 1

Denmark: TV 2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+, K-Vision

Ireland: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: UEFA.tv

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: UEFA.tv

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia, Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: UEFA.tv

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App

Spain: fuboTV España, RTVE.es, TVE La 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

UK: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX