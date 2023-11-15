Cyprus will host Spain at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol as part of the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.
Cyprus no longer have the possibility of advancing to the UEFA Euro 2024 after a disastrous campaign in the qualifiers. Seven defeats in seven matches with two goals scored and 25 against. Now, they face a world power.
Meanwhile, Spain achieved the objective and have qualified for the continental tournament. Despite a shaky start with a loss in Scotland, Luis de la Fuente and his players responded with four consecutive victories and will be one of the favorite teams to lift the trophy in Germany next year.
Cyprus vs Spain: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2 PM
Australia: 3 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 11 PM
Belgium: 6 PM
Brazil: 2 PM
Canada: 12 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6 PM
Cyprus: 7 PM
Denmark: 6 PM
Egypt: 7 PM
France: 6 PM
Germany: 6 PM
Ghana: 5 PM
Greece: 7 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 5 PM
Israel: 7 PM
Italy: 6 PM
Jamaica: 12 PM
Kenya: 8 PM
Malaysia: 1 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 11 AM
Morocco: 6 PM
Netherlands: 6 PM
New Zealand: 6 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 6 PM
Norway: 6 PM
Philippines: 1 AM (Friday)
Poland: 6 PM
Portugal: 5 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8 PM
Serbia: 6 PM
Singapore: 1 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 7PM
Spain: 6 PM
Sweden: 6 PM
Switzerland: 6 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 5 PM
United States: 12 PM (ET)
How To Watch Cyprus vs Spain in your Country
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia
Cyprus: RIK 1
Denmark: TV 2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+, K-Vision
Ireland: UEFA.tv
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: UEFA.tv
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: UEFA.tv
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia, Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: UEFA.tv
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App
Spain: fuboTV España, RTVE.es, TVE La 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
UK: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX