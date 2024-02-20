The Manchester City salaries have been leaked by Capology, a website that specializes on contracts and finances in different soccer leagues across the world. And Julian Alvarez‘s reported wage raised many eyebrows.

The Argentine sensation, who played a pivotal role in La Albiceleste’s World Cup success at Qatar 2022, is not even among the 15 highest-paid players at the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne tops the list with a reported £20.8 million salary per year, whereas Alvarez finds himself 16th in the payroll with a £5.2m annual salary.

The River Plate product makes less than the likes of Matheus Nunes (£6.7 million), Mateo Kovacic (£7.8m), Nathan Aké (£8.32m), Manuel Akanju (£9.3m), Josko Gvardiol (£10.4m), among other City players who don’t get much playing time.

In short, Alvarez reportedly gets paid less than players who tend to warm the bench in Manchester. This season, the 24-year-old boasts 15 goals and 10 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

The highest-paid players at Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne – £20.8 million Erling Haaland – £19.5 million Bernardo Silva – £15.6 million Jack Grealish – £15.6 million John Stones – £13 million Phil Foden – £11.7 million Rodri – £11.44 million Josko Gvardiol – £10.4 million Manuel Akanji – £9.36 million Rúben Dias – £9.36 million

Alvarez joined Manchester City from River Plate in a reported £14.1 million deal in January 2022, with the striker spending six months on loan at the Argentine giants before moving to England ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Since then, he made 84 appearances for the Sky Blues, recording 32 goals and 15 assists in all competitions. Alvarez’s contract with the Citizens runs until June 2028, so we’ll have to wait and see if he gets a raise before then.