David Beckham reveals the eye-opening reason Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami

In July 2023, Lionel Messi shocked the world by joining Inter Miami as a free agent, leaving behind over 20 years in Europe. Club owner David Beckham has now revealed the reason why the Argentine chose to continue his career in MLS.

“All he was interested in is a place where his family could come enjoy and have a great life. That was really important for Leo,” Beckham said during Stella Artois’ “Let’s Do Dinner” event in New York on Thursday. Messi and his family struggled to adapt to France following his move to PSG, that’s why a move to Miami was the best choice for his beloved ones.

After revealing the heartwarming motivation that drove Messi to join the club, Beckham gave his perspective regarding his arrival to the league: “I mean, from day one, from the moment he put his foot down in Miami, it’s been a dream, honestly.

“To be able to say that we have in the MLS, in Miami, the greatest player to play the game, it’s just like a dream, you know? If I go for the whole of the summer, which I went for four weeks this summer, I go into training every single day because, personally, I can’t believe we’ve got Leo. Secondly, I just want to watch what he does. And that’s a special thing for us,” added Beckham.

Co-owner David Beckham hugs Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami after defeating Nashville SC in penalty shootout to win the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lionel Messi stats with Inter Miami so far

Even at the age of 37, Lionel Messi’s winning spirit remains unshaken. On his first year with Inter Miami, the former Barcelona star won the 2023 Leagues Cup, the club’s first trophy.

Despite missing several matches with Inter Miami due to injuries, Messi’s stats are out of this world: in 31 appearances, he has scored 27 goals and provided 17 assists, trailing Inter Miami’s all-time top scorer and current teammate Leonardo Campana by just three goals, with Campana having 30.

What is next for Messi’s Inter Miami?

Inter Miami will face New York City FC in MLS matchday 33. Lionel Messi is expected to be a starter for Gerardo Martino’s team after recovering from a right ankle injury he sustained during the Copa America final.

With five matches left to be played, Inter Miami sits atop the Eastern Conference table position, standing as favorites to win the Supporters’ Shield for the league’s best record in 2024.

