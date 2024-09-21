Trending topics:
MLS

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs New York City FC?

Inter Miami visits New York City FC on Matchday 34 of the MLS, so many are wondering if Lionel Messi will wear the Herons' jersey.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami

By Ignacio Cairola

Lionel Messi has recovered from his left ankle injury and is available to play more minutes. But of course, the question many are making is whether he will play for Inter Miami today. The Argentine superstar has already returned to the field in The Herons’s 3-1 win over Philadelphia Union and saw action in the 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.

The eyes and cameras will be on Messi, who will start at Yankee Stadium when Inter visits New York City FC in MLS matchday 33. Coach Gerardo Martino will use the Argentine from the kickoff. The 37-year-old star continues to be one of, if not the most influential player on Earth, and all eyes are on him whenever his team takes the field.

After two months of inactivity, Messi returned with a brace against Philadelphia and completed the full ninety minutes. However, in the midweek match against Atlanta, Martino put him in the second half, in a performance in which the world champion with the Argentine national team did not score goals.

Advertisement

Why didn’t Messi start against Atlanta United?

After his participation in the Copa América in the United States, Lionel Messi had serious physical problems, so Gerardo Martino’s coaching staff prefers to take it easy and not to overload him with minutes of play that could compromise the Argentine’s physical condition.

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi

Advertisement

In this context, the absence of the former Barcelona player against Atlanta United was not due to an injury, but rather the objective was to give Messi the opportunity to rest after having returned to play against Philadelphia Union.

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests which player could be better than him and Lionel Messi

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests which player could be better than him and Lionel Messi

When will Messi’s Inter Miami play against New York City FC?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will visit New York City FC on 2024 MLS Matchday 33 this Saturday, September 21, at 2:00 PM (ET). The Herons comfortably lead the Eastern Conference with 63 points, eight points ahead of second-place Cincinnati FC.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys about Super Bowl expectations
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys about Super Bowl expectations

MLB Rumors: Yankees' Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman could face dismissal for a clear reason
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees' Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman could face dismissal for a clear reason

Bad news for the Browns and HC Kevin Stefanski as an update on Myles Garrett's injury is revealed
NFL

Bad news for the Browns and HC Kevin Stefanski as an update on Myles Garrett's injury is revealed

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 6
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 6

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo