Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs New York City FC?

Inter Miami visits New York City FC on Matchday 34 of the MLS, so many are wondering if Lionel Messi will wear the Herons' jersey.

Lionel Messi has recovered from his left ankle injury and is available to play more minutes. But of course, the question many are making is whether he will play for Inter Miami today. The Argentine superstar has already returned to the field in The Herons’s 3-1 win over Philadelphia Union and saw action in the 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.

The eyes and cameras will be on Messi, who will start at Yankee Stadium when Inter visits New York City FC in MLS matchday 33. Coach Gerardo Martino will use the Argentine from the kickoff. The 37-year-old star continues to be one of, if not the most influential player on Earth, and all eyes are on him whenever his team takes the field.

After two months of inactivity, Messi returned with a brace against Philadelphia and completed the full ninety minutes. However, in the midweek match against Atlanta, Martino put him in the second half, in a performance in which the world champion with the Argentine national team did not score goals.

Why didn’t Messi start against Atlanta United?

After his participation in the Copa América in the United States, Lionel Messi had serious physical problems, so Gerardo Martino’s coaching staff prefers to take it easy and not to overload him with minutes of play that could compromise the Argentine’s physical condition.

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi

In this context, the absence of the former Barcelona player against Atlanta United was not due to an injury, but rather the objective was to give Messi the opportunity to rest after having returned to play against Philadelphia Union.

When will Messi’s Inter Miami play against New York City FC?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will visit New York City FC on 2024 MLS Matchday 33 this Saturday, September 21, at 2:00 PM (ET). The Herons comfortably lead the Eastern Conference with 63 points, eight points ahead of second-place Cincinnati FC.