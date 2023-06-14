Unless Real Madrid manages to acquire Kylian Mbappe for an astronomic sum, it’s hard to imagine any other transfer in the world that could match the impact of Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami. However, David Beckham’s son might pick another team instead of joining the MLS in the near future.

There will be plenty of talks regarding which stars are teaming up with Messi. Inter Miami are said to be in talks with former Barcelona player Jordi Alba, just to name one example. So far there aren’t any other big signings that have been confirmed.

Every player would like to play with the best of all time. Now that would require accepting going to the MLS, but the idea of playing alongside Messi might be attractive to most players. That should be for most except in Romeo Beckham’s the case.

David Beckham’s son snubs joining Lionel Messi in Inter Miami

It’s never easy for the son of a superstar to have success in the same field than his father. David had a glorious career that included being the captain of England, while also playing for huge clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Romeo is still making his first steps as a professional player since he is 20 years old, but he already made a big decision. He is reportedly going to stay in Premier League side’s Brentford instead of returning to Inter Miami, according to Tom Beattie of The Mirror.

After playing for Inter Miami’s second team in 2022, Romeo joined Brentford B on loan this year. Although the move is yet to be confirmed, Romeo seems ready to stay in England for at least the next few months.

Why is Romeo Beckham not joining Lionel Messi in Inter Miami?

Staying in Brentford B might be the best choice for his career considering he is near the best performers. However, the reason behind his decision was personal. Beattie reports that avoiding a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend Mia Regan played a massive role in his choice.

“While Romeo was off playing for Inter Miami, he and Mia both found the long-distance relationship difficult. It really took its toll and they split up for a while, but when he returned to the UK on loan to Brentford they rekindled things. So when Romeo got the offer to stay at Brentford he was thrilled“, the report explains.