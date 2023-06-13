In a shocking turn of events, Lionel Messi agreed to join Inter Miami next season instead of going back to Barcelona. The MLS outfit had been keen on signing the Argentine star for a while, and it seized the Cules’ complicated salary cap situation to make it happen.

At 35, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner explained he’s ready to get out of the spotlight after so many years. Messi fulfilled a lifelong dream by leading his country to the ultimate glory in the 2022 World Cup, so now it’s time to enjoy.

However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t care about winning at his new club. Inter Miami also want to maximize the opportunity to succeed with Messi, which is why they’re reportedly in talks to sign one of his former teammates at Barcelona.

Report: Inter Miami already in talks with Jordi Alba

According to Fabrizio Romano, David Beckham’s team is already in active negotiations to land left-back Jordi Alba, who will leave Barcelona as a free agent this summer.

The Spanish defender spent more than a decade at Camp Nou, having joined the Catalan club in a €14m deal from Valencia in 2012. At 34, the prospect of reuniting with Messi in the US could be an interesting idea. However, Alba reportedly has offers from Saudi Arabia as well.

Inter Miami would definitely use some help to build around Messi, since right now they find themselves bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Besides, they have yet to name a successor to Phil Neville.