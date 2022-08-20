For Matchday 15 of the 2022 Argentine League, Boca Junior will visit Defensa y Justicia. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors will face each other for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial).

Boca Juniors got the previous Matchday a 0-0 that really was of little use. Taking into account that in that match they had a penalty for and another against, the balance ends up being that they could have won or lost. However, for the aspirations of fighting for the title, draws are of little use and that is why they will now go in search of victory.

Their rivals will be Defensa y Justicia, a team that is currently in 23rd position in the tournament. They have barely obtained three victories in the 14 games they have played so far and in general their performance has not been good. However, playing at home they have always complicated big teams and they hope to do so once again with Boca.

Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Defensa y Justicia will play against Boca Juniors for the Matchday 15 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, August 21 at the Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello Stadium in Florencio Varela, Argentina.

Barbados: 7:30 PM

Belize: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM (EDT)

Germany: 1:30 AM (August 22)

Italy: 1:30 AM (August 22)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM (August 22)

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 PM

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN 4 North

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

International: AFA Play, Onefootball, Fanatiz International

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: TyC Sports International, VIX+, Paramount+ (free trial)

