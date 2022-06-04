River Plate will visit Defensa y Justicia in what will be the first game of both in this Argentine League 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

The 2022 League begins for the locals, Defensa y Justicia, and River Plate who will face each other this Sunday, June 5 for Matchday 1. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

The team led by Marcelo Gallardo has just been one of the great disappointments of the past 2022 Copa de la Liga. Although they made it through the first phase, they were expected to make it to at least the semi-finals. However, they lost at home against Tigre who was ultimately a finalist and lost that final against Boca Juniors.

They want to do a better job in this 2022 League (just as they are doing in the Copa Libertadores) and for that, there is nothing better than starting with a victory, although of course it will not be easy against a tough rival like Defensa y Justicia, a team that advanced to the round in the Copa de la Liga, although not in the Sudamericana.

Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Noberto Tomaghello Stadium, Florencio Varela, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Without taking into account the games they played in the second division, River Plate and Defensa y Justicia met in a total of 7 games and contrary to what many might think, the dominators of the statistics are the “Halcones”, who won 3 times, while the "Millonarios" did it in 2 with 2 draws.

The last confrontation between the two, leaving aside the national Cups, was on Matchday 24 of the 2021 League. On that occasion, it was a 3-2 victory for Defensa y Justicia with goals from Bou, Merentiel and Paredes; while Fernandez and Brian Romero scored for River.

How to watch or live stream Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate in the US

The game that Defensa y Justicia and River Plate will play this Sunday, June 5 at the Norberto Tomaghello Stadium for the Matchday 1 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.

Defensa y Justicia vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: River Plate are the favorite with +120 odds, while Defensa y Justicia have +225. A tie would finish in a +230 payout.

DraftKings Defensa y Justicia +225 Tie +230 River Plate +225

*Odds via DrafKings