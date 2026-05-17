Dembele subbed off after 28’ raises concern at PSG ahead of Champions League final vs Arsenal

PSG suffered a major injury scare ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal after Ousmane Dembele was forced off in the 28th minute against Paris FC.

PSG have their sights set on becoming back-to-back UEFA Champions League champions, with an upcoming final against Arsenal that will be a difficult challenge for Luis Enrique’s side. The final is scheduled for May 30, and with just a few days remaining, Ousmane Dembele was substituted, raising heavy concerns over his availability.

Ousmane Dembele limped out of PSG’s match against Paris FC on Sunday, May 17, in a major scare for club and country. The reigning Ballon d’Or winner exited the pitch in the 28th minute and went straight down the tunnel, with Goncalo Ramos replacing him. According to Fabrice Hawkins, the substitution was a matter of simple precaution.

“According to the initial reports, it is a simple precaution following an alert with Ousmane Dembele, who went off in the 28th minute of the match against Paris FC just two weeks before the Champions League final. The situation will be monitored over the coming days.”

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Dembele’s season

Dembele has once again been excellent for PSG throughout this season, tallying 18 goals and providing 11 assists across all competitions. He was also recently named the Ligue 1 Player of the Season for the second consecutive campaign.

Ousmane Dembele of PSG looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First Leg match

Following the Champions League final, Dembele is scheduled to join up with his France teammates ahead of the World Cup. Les Bleus kick off their World Cup campaign on June 16 against Senegal in New Jersey, and they will also face Iraq and Norway in Group I.

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Dembele will be a key piece in Deschamps’ squad, as he has reached the World Cup in his best form and will surely be crucial in important moments. France have made back-to-back World Cup finals, defeating Croatia in 2018 before falling to Argentina on penalty kicks in 2022.

The exit of Dembele negatively impacted PSG during the match against Paris FC, and despite the fact that they received the trophy before the encounter and were already crowned champions, they ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat.