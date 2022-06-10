Denmark and Austria will face each other for Matchday 3 of group A1 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

The third Matchday of group A1 will see the second clash between Denmark and Austria at the Parker Stadion in Copenhagen. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Denmark got off to a great start in this UEFA Nations League by winning their first two games, one against their rival this Matchday and the other against none other than France as visitors. The Danes want to continue this very good run and to do so they will have to become strong at home (this will be their first game in Copenhagen).

In the case of the Austrians, after a great start beating Croatia with authority in Zagreb 3-0, they suffered a serious blow losing at home against this same rival 2-1, and in a competition like this Nations League, with so few games, losing points can be deadly. That is why they should soon learn from their mistakes and try to score points in Copenhagen.

Denmark vs Austria: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Denmark and Austria that will take place at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark will be played on Monday, June 13 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Denmark vs Austria: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Denmark vs Austria

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Denmark and Austria at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options in the US: Foxsports.com, ViX, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App.

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

